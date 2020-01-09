शहर चुनें

बारिश ने पटरी से उतारा जनजीवन, फसलों पर संकट, आज फिर बारिश के आसार, बढ़ेगा कोहरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 12:50 PM IST
wheat crop
1 of 7
wheat crop - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम का मिजाज एक बार फिर गड़बड़ा गया है। मंगलवार रात से शुरू हुई बारिश बुधवार को भी पूरे दिन रुक-रुककर जारी रही। पश्चिमी यूपी में मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में बुधवार को तेज बारिश हुई। मेरठ में जानीखुर्द के आसपास हल्की ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। अगर साढ़े चार मिमी बारिश और हो गई तो जनवरी 1999 में हुई बारिश का रिकॉर्ड टूट जाएगा। जनजीवन प्रभावित होने के साथ यह बारिश फसलों के लिए भी नुकसानदेह है।
weather today updates cold wave in new delhi meerut weather weather news
wheat crop
wheat crop - फोटो : अमर उजाला
rain, winter meerut
rain, winter meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
rain, winter meerut
rain, winter meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
rain, winter meerut
rain, winter meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
crop
crop - फोटो : अमर उजाला
