UP: Police will revel JE murder in Meerut very soon, colleague suspected

हत्या से पहले आखिर क्यों रोया था जेई, पांच लोग और 25 सवालों में उलझीं जांच, जल्द होगा खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 03:52 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद फोरेंसिक टीम
मौके पर मौजूद फोरेंसिक टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के मेरठ में जेई सुशील की हत्या घर में हुई और खून के छींटे सामने वाले जेई भारत सिंह के क्वार्टर के अंदर मिले हैं। इसको देखते हुए पुलिस ने भारत सिंह को हिरासत में लिया है। सवाल है कि आखिर भारत के क्वार्टर में खून के छींटे कैसे पहुंचे। दूसरी ओर आखिर जेई हत्या से पहले रोया क्यों था, क्या उसे अपनी मौत को अंदाजा पहले से था।

फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट ने दोनों क्वार्टर से नमूने लिए लेकर जांच पड़ताल शुरू की है। दूसरी ओर सुशील की पत्नी और तीनों बच्चों से पुलिस ने अलग-अलग पूछताछ की। उनके बयानों में काफी विरोधाभास है। इन बिदुओं पर भी पुलिस जांच कर रही है।
