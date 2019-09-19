शहर चुनें

Tomato sauce made with synthetic vinegar and rotten vegetables is very dangerous for health

टोमेटो सॉस नहीं, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे 'लाल जहर', ठेले से रेस्त्रां तक धड़ल्ले से हो रही सप्लाई

आशुतोष भारद्वाज/संजू, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 01:30 PM IST
टमेटो सॉस
टमेटो सॉस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चाऊमीन, पेटीज और अन्य फास्ट फूड के साथ जिस टोमेटो सॉस को हम खा रहे हैं, वह जहरीली है। यह सॉस कपड़े की छपाई के रंग, सिंथेटिक सिरका और सड़ी सब्जियों से बनती है। इसमें रंग के लिए खतरनाक केमिकल का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है।

सड़क किनारे लगने वाले ठेले से लेकर ढाबे और रेस्टोरेंट तक में इसकी धड़ल्ले से सप्लाई हो रही है। आगे की सच्चाई जानकार आपको यकीन हो जाएगा कि आखिर आपकी सेहत के लिए कितनी खतरनाक है ये असली दिखने वाली नकली सॉस: -

 
tomato sauce synthetic vinegar rotten vegetables
टमेटो सॉस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
