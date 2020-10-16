शहर चुनें
Three youths were cremated in a village in Shamli after death in a road accident

एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थियां, गांव में पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 06:54 PM IST
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद में दो भाइयों समेत तीन युवकों की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा है। वहीं तीनों की एक साथ अर्थी उठीं तो गांव में मातम पसर गया। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। आगे तस्वीरों के साथ जानिए पूरा अपडेट-  
city & states meerut muzaffarnagar shamli shamli news today up police up latest news in hindi

विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
