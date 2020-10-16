शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   ED team has investigation in house of former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal in Saharanpur to seventeen hours

बसपा पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल के मकान में 17 घंटे चली छानबीन, ईडी ने जुटाए अहम साक्ष्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 05:23 PM IST
ईडी का छापा
1 of 5
ईडी का छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुखौटा कंपनियों के जरिए चीनी मिल खरीदने और मनी लांड्रिंग के मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की टीम ने करीब 17 घंटे तक पूर्व बसपा एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल उर्फ बाल्ला के मकान में जांच की। टीम ने हाजी के मकान से अहम साक्ष्य जुटाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut ed team mining case saharanpur mining case former mlc saharanpur news पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दीप प्रज्जवलित करते सीएम योगी
Lucknow

वैदिक मंत्रोचारों के बीच अटल बिहारी चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय व चिकित्सालय की सीएम ने रखी आधारशिला

16 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

रेस्टोरेंट भी तैयार: व्रतियों को परोसेंगे इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर फलाहार थाली, होम डिलीवरी की सुविधा भी, ये है कीमत

16 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर का यह नजारा देख झूम उठेंगे आप, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुंदरता

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सोहगीबरवा थाना।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं दर्ज हुई एक भी एफआईआर, फिर भी कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

16 अक्टूबर 2020

अमित कुशवाहा, संगीता आनंद, क्रिस जोन
Lucknow

संवेदनशील युवाओं से बदलेगी जरूरतमंदों की तकदीर, छोटे-छोटे प्रयास से ही बड़े बदलाव संभव

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे गिरफ्तार फिर फरार हुआ आरोपी धीरेंद्र, पुलिस पर हत्यारोपी को भगाने का आरोप

16 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा विधायक के साथ राशन वितरित करता बलिया हत्याकांड का आरोपी
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: मुख्य आरोपी के बचाव में उतरे भाजपा विधायक, बोले-गोली आत्मरक्षा में चलाई 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर टेराकोटा।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना संकट से बाहर निकल 'मुस्कुरा' रहा है टेराकोटा, शिल्पकारों के चेहरे पर तैर रही हैं खुशियां

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Corona
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेशन में हैं तो इन बातों का रखे खास ख्याल, दिक्कत होते ही करें डॉक्टर से संपर्क

16 अक्टूबर 2020

haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: बंद हुई गंगनहर, अब एक माह तक भक्त हरकी पैड़ी पर नहीं कर पाएंगे स्नान, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

शिक्षकों को नियुक्ति पत्र देते सीएम योगी
Lucknow

सीएम योगी ने पांच अभ्यर्थियों को सौंपे नियुक्ति पत्र, 31277 सहायक अध्यापकों को मिला नौकरी का तोहफा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि 2020: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Navratri 2020 : इस वर्ष शारदीय नवरात्र पर बन रहे हैं तीन विशेष योग, नहीं पता तो यहां पढि़ए...

16 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया में युवक की हत्या का मामला
Varanasi

बलिया हत्याकांड: लहू की प्यासी बनी कोटे की दुकान, चयन के लिए हो रही थी राजनीति, जानें क्या था पूरा मामला?

16 अक्टूबर 2020

रिश्वत लेता दारोगा वीडियो में कैद
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः चौकी के अंदर रिश्वत लेते दारोगा का वीडियो वायरल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

गांव में पहुंचे एडीज जोन वाराणसी
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: एडीजी ने परिजनों और ग्रामीणों से ली घटना की जानकारी, बोले- नहीं बख्शे जाएंगे आरोपी

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सिनेमाघर खुलने के बाद दर्शकों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद दिया प्रवेश
Agra

दर्शकों का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, तीन शो में दिखाईं फिल्में, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सैनिटाइज के बीच खाली रहीं सीटें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी के बारे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जय बाजपेई से करवाना चाहता था ये काम

16 अक्टूबर 2020

यूपीएसईई के चार होनहार
Lucknow

UPSEE: लखनऊ के इन मेधावियों ने लहराया परचम, शेयर किए अपने सक्सेज मंत्रा, तस्वीरें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतकों के फाइल फोटो और लापता रनवीर सिंह
Agra

तिहरे हत्याकांड के वादी का भाई लापता, अपहरण का मुकदमा, सीसीटीवी में नहीं मिला सुराग

16 अक्टूबर 2020

ईडी का छापा
ईडी का छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान के बाहर तैनात रही पुलिस
मकान के बाहर तैनात रही पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईडी के घर छापा
ईडी के घर छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाजी इकबाल के घर पर ईडी का छापाॉ
हाजी इकबाल के घर पर ईडी का छापाॉ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची ईडी की टीम
मौके पर पहुंची ईडी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X