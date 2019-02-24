बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देवबंद से पकड़े आतंकियों को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ऐसे हुई हथियारों के साथ एंट्री
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 09:49 AM IST
सहारनपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर चेकिंग की ठोस व्यवस्था नहीं है। तभी तो जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के दो आतंकी शाहनवाज और आकिब अहमद मलिक बिना रोक-टोक असलहों के साथ सहारनपुर से होते हुए देवबंद पहुंच गए। हालांकि संवेदनशील रेलवे स्टेशनों की श्रेणी में शामिल इस रेलवे स्टेशन देश को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी भी मिल चुकी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c721b58bdec22738f5207b7","slug":"terrorists-easily-reached-with-weapons-not-checked-at-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.