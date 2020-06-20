शहर चुनें
Surya Grahan 2020: Sutak kaal will be start from night of 20th June

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: आज रात से लग जाएगा सूतक काल, जानें, ग्रहण में क्या करें और क्या न करें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 10:52 AM IST
ग्रहण
1 of 7
ग्रहण - फोटो : Pixabay
कंकण सूर्यग्रहण 21 जून को होगा। इसके लिए शनिवार रात करीब सवा नौ बजे से सूतक काल लग जाएगा। वहीं, सोमवार सुबह से मंदिरों के कपाट बंद हो जाएंगे। अगली स्लाइडों में जानिए ग्रहण पड़ने पर क्या करें और क्या न करें-
प्रतिष्ठित ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय भाम्बी से जानें इस सूर्य ग्रहण की विशेष बातें
surya grahan surya grahan in 2020 सूर्य ग्रहण 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
ग्रहण
ग्रहण - फोटो : Pixabay
