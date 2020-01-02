शहर चुनें

Shamli murder, Bhajan singer body cremated at same place, Where He get cremated unclaimed bodies

मर्डर: जहां लावारिस शवों का कराते थे अंतिम संस्कार, पत्नी व बेटी सहित वहीं जली भजन गायक की चिता 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:04 PM IST
bhajan singer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर की पंजाबी कालोनी में अंतरराष्ट्रीय भजन गायक, पत्नी और बेटी की अर्थी एक साथ उठी तो पूरा शहर रो पड़ा। परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। लोगों की आंखें नम हो गई। घर से तीनों शव की यात्रा में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। अर्थी को कंधा देने के लिए लोग उमड़ते रहे।

श्मशान घाट में एक चिता पति-पत्नी और दूसरी बेटी की जली तो आंसुओं का सैलाब फूट पड़ा। किसने सोचा था कि अजय पाठक जहां लावारिश शवों का अंतिम संस्कार कराते हैं एक दिन उसी जगह उनका भी अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा -
bhajan singer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शवों के घर पहुंचते ही मचा कोहराम
शवों के घर पहुंचते ही मचा कोहराम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक घर से उठी तीन अर्थियां
एक घर से उठी तीन अर्थियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल
परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक का फाइल फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
