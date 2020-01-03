शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Shamli family murder case Women cried after seeing body of Bhagwat son of singer Ajay Pathak

गायक परिवार हत्याकांड: 'कोई तो हमारे भागवत को रोक लो, इसे मत जाने दो'...मासूम का शव देख...

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शामली, Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 09:05 AM IST
भजन गायक परिवार हत्याकांड
भजन गायक परिवार हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली शहर की पंजाबी कॉलोनी में तरराष्ट्रीय भजन गायक अजय पाठक सहित परिवार के सभी चार सदस्यों की हत्या से हर कोई स्तब्ध है। बृहस्पतिवार को दिनभर सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और अन्य लोगों ने उनके आवास पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों को ढांढस बंधाया।  सभी ने इस जघन्य हत्याकांड की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए दुख व्यक्त किया। पंजाबी कॉलोनी में पाठक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की हत्या के तीसरे दिन बृहस्पतिवार को पूरा माहौल गमगीन रहा। 
भजन गायक परिवार हत्याकांड
भजन गायक परिवार हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भागवत का फाइल फोटो
भागवत का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भागवत का फाइल फोटो
भागवत का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते हुए कोतवाल
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते हुए कोतवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
