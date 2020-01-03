गायक परिवार हत्याकांड: 'कोई तो हमारे भागवत को रोक लो, इसे मत जाने दो'...मासूम का शव देख...

{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भजन गायक परिवार हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भागवत का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भागवत का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0eb682beab98ea72189c66","slug":"shamli-family-murder-case-women-cried-after-seeing-body-of-bhagwat-son-of-singer-ajay-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b'...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते हुए कोतवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला