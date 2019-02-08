शहर चुनें

Several people died in saharanpur due to consuming poisonous liquor, police investigating

इस शहर पर टूटा मौत का कहर: पल भर में 16 परिवारों की खुशियां लील गई जहरीली शराब, देखें ये तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:38 PM IST
death
1 of 10
सहारनपुर में शुक्रवार को दिन निकलते ही दुख, मातम और कोहराम का मंजर था। यहां एक तरफ अलग अलग गांव में लोगों के जहरीली शराब के कारण मरने की खबर मिल रही थी वहीं दूसरी ओर लगातार लोगों की शराब पीने से हालत खराब हो रही थी। मृतकों के परिजनों में जहां कोहराम मचा था वहीं कुछ के परिजन अपनों की जिंदगी के लिए दुआ कर रहे थे। आपको बता दें कि यहां अलग अलग गांवों में तकरीबन 16 लोग जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत के मुहं में जा चुके हैं। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें दिल दहला देने वाली इन मौतों का मंजर: -
poisonous liquor मौत का कहर up police saharanpur news meerut news up news जहरीली शराब का कहर
