Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   School Management Committee Election held as same as Lok Sabha Election in Muzaffarnagar

यूपी के इस जिले में लोकसभा की तर्ज पर हो रहा स्कूल प्रबंधन समिति का चुनाव, दनादन पड़ रहे वोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 01:19 PM IST
मतदान के लिए लाइन में खड़े मतदाता
1 of 5
मतदान के लिए लाइन में खड़े मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में स्कूल प्रबंधन समिति का चुनाव किसी लोकसभा चुनाव से कम नहीं है। यहां का नजारा देखकर आपको यही लगेगा कि यह किसी लोकसभा या विधानसभा का चुनाव ही तो नहीं।

आप असमंजस में आएं उससे पहले हम आपको बता दें कि भोपा थाना क्षेत्र के जनता हाई ग्राम शिक्षा सभा स्कूल में प्रबंधन समिति के चुनाव के लिए आज सुबह से ही वोटिंग प्रक्रिया जारी है जिसमें अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो प्रत्याशियों की बीच कड़ा मुकाबला चल रहा है।
