धूम-धड़ाका, धड़ाम..., बच्चों ने वार्षिकोत्सव में जमकर दिखाया कमाल, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 05:10 PM IST
सेंट जोंस सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कैंट में शनिवार को वार्षिकोत्सव समारोह मनाया गया। समारोह का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि बिशप प्रेमप्रकाश हाबिल ने किया। अतिथियों में ब्रिगेडियर बलबीर सिंह, डॉ. अविनाश चंद, एसपी सिटी रणविजय सिंह व सचिव आशीष पॉल हाबिल शामिल हुए। प्रिंसिपल चंद्रलेखा जैन ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया।
