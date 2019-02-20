बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6d54a8bdec2273a5197627","slug":"rahul-priyanka-gandhi-had-a-tea-on-the-dhaba-in-shamli-up-tribute-to-the-martyrs-of-pulwama","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0922\u093e\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 '\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924', 17 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल-प्रियंका ने यूपी के इस ढाबे पर ली चाय की चुस्की, सुनी लोगों के 'मन की बात', 17 ताजा तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 06:52 PM IST
यूपी के शामली में यमुना पुल पर स्थित शिव शक्ति ढाबे पर मौजूद लोगों ने जब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी वाड़ा को देखा तो हर कोई हक्का बक्का रह गया। यहां चाय नाश्ता करने के बाद वे पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के घर पहुंचे और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। आगे देखें उनके इस दौरे की ताजा तस्वीरें: -
