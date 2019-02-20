शहर चुनें

राहुल-प्रियंका ने यूपी के इस ढाबे पर ली चाय की चुस्की, सुनी लोगों के 'मन की बात', 17 ताजा तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 06:52 PM IST
priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi
1 of 17
यूपी के शामली में यमुना पुल पर स्थित शिव शक्ति ढाबे पर मौजूद लोगों ने जब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी वाड़ा को देखा तो हर कोई हक्का बक्का रह गया। यहां चाय नाश्ता करने के बाद वे पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के घर पहुंचे और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। आगे देखें उनके इस दौरे की ताजा तस्वीरें: -
 
rahul gandhi mission 2019 rahul gandhi congress news congress party congress priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi
