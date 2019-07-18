खाकी का नाकाम सिस्टम: आखिर क्यों आत्मदाह जैसा खौफनाक कदम उठाने पर मजबूर हुआ मेरठ का व्यापारी

{"_id":"5d3027498ebc3e6ca266001a","slug":"question-on-police-system-why-meerut-businessman-forced-to-make-self-destruction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आत्मदाह की कोशिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
व्यापारी के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में झुलसा व्यापारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीपी नगर थाने में तैैनात दरोगा नरेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला