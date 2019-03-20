शहर चुनें

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर हत्याकांड: प्रेमिका ने कुबूला जुर्म, पूछताछ में खोले राज, बोली-इस बात की करता था जिद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 01:33 PM IST
फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस
फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर नीरज कुमार की हत्या के मामले में प्रेमिका रिया ने पूछताछ में कई राज खोले। बिजली बंबा बाईपास स्थित ग्रीन विलेज कॉलोनी में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर नीरज की हत्या के बाद उसकी प्रेमिका रिया, उसकी मां कमलेश और भाई विपुल ने सातवीं मंजिल से फेंका दिया था। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया। आगे देखें आखिर क्यों अपने ही हाथों उसने सातवीं मंजिल से बेहोश प्रेमी को दे फेंक दिया नीचे: -
फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस
फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर जमा लोग
घर के बाहर जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस
घर के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की मां व पत्नी
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की मां व पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती सास बहू
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती सास बहू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
meerut murder, meerut police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
