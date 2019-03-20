{"_id":"5c91f3d1bdec2214084cdc04","slug":"property-dealer-murder-in-meerut-girlfriend-confessed-to-crime-in-police-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर जमा लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की मां व पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी रिया से मारपीट करती सास बहू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
meerut murder, meerut police
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला