

जेल में गड्ढे में दबे मिले वाई-फाई राउटर, दस मोबाइल फोन थे कनेक्ट, बीमारी के बहाने कैदियों की मौज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 03:20 PM IST
बागपत जेल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे आईजी और कमिश्नर
बागपत जेल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे आईजी और कमिश्नर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिम यूपी में जेल से मोबाइल फोन, वाईफाई और व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉल के जरिए जरायम का नेटवर्क चल रहा है। इसका खुलासा हाल में कमिश्नर अनीता सी. मेश्राम और आईजी रेंज आलोक सिंह द्वारा किए गए औचक निरीक्षण के बाद हुआ।

वहीं इसके बाद जेल प्रशासन पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि आखिर अपराधियों ने इतना बड़ा नेटवर्क फैला रखा है और अधिकारियों को भनक तक नहीं हैं। गौरतलब है कि बागपत जिला कारागार में ही पूर्वांचल के डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या हुई थी।



