शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   police searh a lot but woman returned meerut from UK did not find] now fear of new corona Strain

पुलिस ने रात भर खंगाली गलियां, पर नहीं मिली ब्रिटेन से लौटी गायब युवती, अब यह डर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 11:13 AM IST
मौलानाओं के साथ बैठक करते पुलिस अधिकारी
1 of 5
मौलानाओं के साथ बैठक करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के लिसाड़ी गेट थाना क्षेत्र से युवती के गायब होने की जानकारी के बाद पुलिस ने रविवार पूरे दिन और देर रात तक तारापुरी की कई गलियां खंगाली। कई जगह पूछताछ की लेकिन सुराग नहीं मिला। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी इसकी तलाश में जुटा है।

इस दौरान पिलोखड़ी पुलिस चौकी पर क्षेत्र की मस्जिद और मदरसों के मौलानाओं की बैठक की गई। मस्जिदों के मौलवियों ने पुलिस के सहयोग का वादा किया है। नमाज के दौरान उचित दूरी रखने और मास्क पहनने की सलाह दी गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut new corona strain city news up news मेरठ पुलिस coroana in meerut

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आरोपी युवती
Meerut

Honey trap: क्यों कॉल गर्ल बनी फर्राटेदार अंग्रेजी बोलने वाली, बीएससी पास खूबसूरत युवती, उठे सवाल

27 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी युवती आरती
Meerut

फौजियों को हनी ट्रैप में फंसाने वाली युवती ने घरवालों से बोला था इतना बड़ा झूठ, बोले- हमें तो लगता था...

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ऐसे ही नहीं हुईं हैं Kia Sonet की रिकॉर्ड 50 हजार बुकिंग्स, इन फीचर्स के दम पर जीता है ग्राहकों का दिल
KIA SONET

ऐसे ही नहीं हुईं हैं Kia Sonet की रिकॉर्ड 50 हजार बुकिंग्स, इन फीचर्स के दम पर जीता है ग्राहकों का दिल
Uttarakhand Snowfall News: Season First Snowfall in Mussoorie Before New Year Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

New Year 2021: मसूरी में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्फ से सराबोर खूबसूरत वादियां...

28 दिसंबर 2020

fresh snowfall in lahaul spiti and kullu tourist vehicles stranded in snowfall
Shimla

तस्वीरें: बर्फबारी से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त, सड़कें बंद, सैलानी फंसे

28 दिसंबर 2020

नए साल की शुरुआत करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन के साथ, पुरे साल नहीं होगी धन की कमी !
Puja

नए साल की शुरुआत करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन के साथ, पुरे साल नहीं होगी धन की कमी !
फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी, अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस भी चौंकी

28 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

Taj Mahal: नए साल से पहले बड़ा तोहफा, अब रोज 15 हजार सैलानी कर सकेंगे ताज का दीदार

28 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मौलानाओं के साथ बैठक करते पुलिस अधिकारी
मौलानाओं के साथ बैठक करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंटेनमेंट घोषित किया क्षेत्र
कंटेनमेंट घोषित किया क्षेत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षेत्र में लगाई गई सील
क्षेत्र में लगाई गई सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना मेरठ
कोरोना मेरठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षेत्र में पहुंची स्वास्थ्य टीम
क्षेत्र में पहुंची स्वास्थ्य टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X