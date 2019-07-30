शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Police arrested four boys with Abdul Majid of Myanmar, were living illegally in shamli

अब्दुल मजीद समेत चारों युवकों के शामली आने का मकसद तलाश रही पुलिस, खंगाला जा रहा आतंकी कनेक्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 02:31 PM IST
पकड़ा गया आरोपी
1 of 5
पकड़ा गया आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के जलालाबाद में अब्दुल मजीद समेत चार युवकों के पकड़े जाने के बाद देश की सुरक्षा को लेकर कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। 18 साल तक देश में रहकर वह क्या करता रहा और उसका मकसद क्या था। कहीं उसका संबंध नकली नोट, हथियार तस्करी या कोई आतंकी कनेक्शन तो नहीं।

वह राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त तो नहीं रहा। इस तरह के कई सवालों का जवाब तलाशने के लिए पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियां गहनता से जांच में जुट गई है। दिल्ली और लखनऊ की खुफिया एजेंसियां भी सक्रिय हो गई हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up news city news meeerut news up police police news latest news up crime शामली समाचार शामली पुलिस
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पुरा महादेव
Meerut

पुरा महादेव में परशुराम को मिला था शिव का वरदान, यहां मौजूद है रंग बदलने वाला अनूठा शिवलिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

पुरा महादेव
Meerut

बागपत के पुरा महादेव में लाखों शिवभक्तों ने किया जलाभिषेक, चप्पे चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
Meerut

मेरठ के बाबा औघड़नाथ मंदिर में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, जलाभिषेक को नंगे पांव दौड़ रहे श्रद्धालु

30 जुलाई 2019

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश का कहर, देखते ही देखते डूब गया पुल, उफान पर नदी-नाले

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः कभी पीड़ित परिवार और सेंगर के रिश्ते थे बेहद मधुर, फिर आया साल 1990 और कुछ अहम बातें

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Congress activists protest in Lucknow in Unnao Rape case.
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में सड़कों पर कांग्रेसी, भाजपा कार्यालय घेरने की कोशिश में गिरफ्तार, हंगामा

30 जुलाई 2019

शामली में स्थित मस्जिद
Meerut

अठारह साल पहले बांग्लादेश के रास्ते भारत में घुसा था अब्दुल मजीद, विवाद ने खोली विदेशी होने की पोल

30 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
विज्ञापन
murder
Dehradun

दर्दनाकः पिता ने बेटा-बेटी को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला, इस वजह से खत्म करने वाला था पूरा परिवार

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आप भी गठिया रोग से हैं परेशान तो इन बातों को करें फॉलो, रहेगा काफी फायेदमंद

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड के विशेष एपिसोड में बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Dehradun

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड में बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ दिखेंगे पीएम मोदी, जानिए डॉक्यूमेंट्री की पांच खास बातें

30 जुलाई 2019

दिलशाद गार्डन मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे एक कांवर शिविर में, आप विधायक हाजी इसराक कांवरियों की सेवा करते हुए
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कांवड़ शिविर में दिखी गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब, मुस्लिम विधायक ने की सेवा, लगे जय श्रीराम के नारे

30 जुलाई 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Meerut

देश के लिए 18 साल तक खतरा बना रहा अब्दुल मजीद, अब पूछताछ में उगली सच्चाई तो अफसर हैरान

30 जुलाई 2019

चाचा ने पत्नी-साली के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगी पैरोल
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः चाचा ने पत्नी-साली के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगी पैरोल, हाईकोर्ट में आज हो सकती सुनवाई

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार कुछ इस तरह ट्रक में भिड़ी थी
Unnao

एक और खुलासा: सपा नेता के ट्रक ने मारी थी उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार को टक्कर

30 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

ब्रेन हैमरेज के बाद अब न पैरालिसिस होगा न कोई और बीमारी, दवाओं से ही ठीक हो जाएगी बीमारी

30 जुलाई 2019

बारिश का आनंद लेते लोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में अगले तीन दिन तक बारिश के आसार, एक अगस्त के बाद हरियाणा में भी बरसेंगे बादल

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला, पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड- पढ़िए पूरे घटनाक्रम से जुड़ी 10 बातें, इस वजह से नंबर प्लेट को किया गया पेंट

29 जुलाई 2019

ध्रुव जुरैल
Agra

जानिए कौन हैं ध्रुव जुरैल, जो यूथ एशिया कप में संभालेंगे अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम की कमान

30 जुलाई 2019

sawan 2019 prachin sheetla mata mandir delhi 60 years ago yamuna river touches temple many secrets
Delhi NCR

60 साल पहले प्राचीन मंदिर तक पहुंचती थी यमुना, माता के दरबार में लगता है कांवड़ियों का तांता

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर पर तैनात पुलिस
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दो मौतों के बाद दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा, नौ थानों की फोर्स तैनात

30 जुलाई 2019

कार हादसे में घायल हुई बेटी
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे कार हादसा: रफ्तार ने ली मां-बाप और बेटे की जान, मौत से जूझ रही बेटी

30 जुलाई 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
पकड़ा गया आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़ा गया आरोपी
पकड़ा गया आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़े गए आरोपी
पकड़े गए आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में स्थित मस्जिद
शामली में स्थित मस्जिद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़े गए आरोपी
पकड़े गए आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

On Location Report: पिशाचिनी की कैद में फंसी दृष्टि, कांच रानी ने यूं धरा उसका रूप

क्या आपने किसी सुपरनैचुरल सीरियल की शूटिंग देखी है? अगर नहीं तो हम आपको आज लिए चलते हैं सुपरनैचुरल शो दिव्य दृष्टि के सेट पर। जहां दृष्टि बीमार हो गई है। लेकिन उसके बीमार दिखने के पीछे की वजह कुछ और ही है। देखिए सीरियल का ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:40

कड़ी मशक्कतों के बाद दोस्तों की दोस्ती के लिए बना 'फ्रेंडशिप डे'

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:44

क्यों चुप नहीं रहेगी Choti Sardarni, जानने के लिए देखिए ये On Location Report

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 1:57

राज्यसभा में रविशंकर प्रसाद ने पेश किया तीन तलाक विधेयक, कहा- तीन तलाक नहीं चलेगा

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव 1:54

हादसा या साजिश: उन्नाव पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक का मालिक निकला सपा नेता

30 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited