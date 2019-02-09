शहर चुनें

poisonous liquor of Death ended up more than sixty lives in Saharanpur up, here is the story

मौत की मदिरा: जिसने भी होठों से लगाई उसका ही हुआ काम तमाम, शहर भर में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 02:19 PM IST
जहरीली शराब
1 of 11
सहारनपुर के इतिहास में शुक्रवार का दिन काला दिन बनकर आया। यहां मौत ने ऐसा तांडव किया कि एक दर्जन से भी ज्यादा गांवों में मातम पसर गया। हर तरफ रोने बिलखने और चीख पुकार की आवाजें सुनाई पड़ रहीं थीँ। जैसे ही जहरीली शराब पीने से तीन लोगों की मौत की खबर आई पुलिस प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। अफरा-तफरी में पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा लेकिन कुछ ही देर बार इन मौतों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी और ये सिलसिला 24 घंटे बाद भी नहीं थमा है। आगे देखें आखिर कैसे शराब बन गई मौत की मदिरा: -
 
up news latest news poisonous liquor people died police investigating
जहरीली शराब केस
