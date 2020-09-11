जहरीली शराब की लखनऊ तक गूंज, 24 घंटे में पांच मौत, चार मृतकों का बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराया अंतिम संस्कार

{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5a766b069c9304b275e5e6","slug":"poisonous-liquor-case-baghpat-five-deaths-inone-day-funeral-of-four-dead-without-post-mortem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940\u00a0\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c,\u00a024 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला