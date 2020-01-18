शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   one died in an accident after a car collided with a pole in Meerut abu lane market

भीषण हादसा: खाना खाने जा रहे थे चार दोस्त, 120 थी कार की रफ्तार, ब्रेक लगाते ही उड़े परखच्चे, एक मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 02:19 PM IST
accident
1 of 9
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के कैंट स्थित औघड़नाथ मंदिर से आर्मी अस्पताल के बीच तेज रफ्तार कार ब्रेक लगाते ही बिजली के खंभे से टकरा गई। हादसे में कार सवार एक छात्र की मौत हो गई। अन्य चार घायल हो गए। एक छात्र की हालत नाजुक है।

सभी दोस्त रोहटा रोड के हैं। आबूलेन खाना खाने आ रहे थे। पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। क्षतिग्रस्त कार कब्जे में लेकर शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे पल भर की लापरवाही ने चार दोस्तों से छीन लिया उनका जिगरी दोस्त: -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
died accident meerut abu lane market abu lane market कार की रफ्तार
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

मेगा रोजगार मेला स्थगित, 500 किसानों को सम्मानित करेंगे CM, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

18 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case before execution convicts behaviour changes one try suicide other uncomfortable
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषियों में आया बड़ा बदलाव, कर रहे हैं ऐसी हरकतें

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस व घर के बाहर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
Lucknow

मामूली कहासुनी में पत्नी व बच्चों को मौत के घाट उतारा, फिर खुद लगाई फांसी

18 जनवरी 2020

बांदा पहुंचे राजू श्रीवास्तव, दीपिका पर कसा तंज
Banda

राजू श्रीवास्तव ने दीपिका पादुकोण पर कसा तंज, बोले- वे फिल्म छपाक के प्रचार के लिए पहुंची थीं जेएनयू

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

एक साल की उम्र तक बच्चा न सुने तो हो जाएं सतर्क, तत्काल डॉक्टर को दिखाएं

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

परिवारवालों को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया पवन, आधे घंटे तक बिना बोले पोते को निहारती रही दादी

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आईआईटी बीएचयू के टेक्नोलॉजी ग्राउंड में काशीयात्रा के तहत आयोजित कार्यक्रम में फैशन शो में शमिल छात्राएं।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: आईआईटियंस ने डिजाइनिंग और मॉडलिंग का बिखेरा जलवा, ‘द लोकल ट्रेन’ की धमाकेदार काशीयात्रा

18 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज बस हादसा: लोकेशन बदलकर पुलिस को चकमा दे रही बस की मालकिन, पुलिस का दावा जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

18 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
महिला की हत्या कर जलाया शव
Bijnor

यूपी में हैदराबाद जैसा कांड, हत्या कर बाग में चारपाई सहित जलाया महिला का शव, दुष्कर्म की आशंका

18 जनवरी 2020

योगी और विश्व हिंदु परिषद् के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक सिंघल बीमार महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ।
Gorakhpur

हिंदुत्व के प्रति लगाव ने बनाया आदित्य, इस कार्यक्रम में अवेद्यनाथ से पहली बार मिले थे योगी

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
कन्नौज हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज हादसा: मृतक चालक के भाई के खुलासे से बढ़ा पुलिस का सिरदर्द, अब सामने आई ये बात

18 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

NRI संग शादी से पहले ये किस्सा जरूर पढ़ें, वरना कानूनी पचड़े में फंसेंगी, जिंदगी बर्बाद समझो

18 जनवरी 2020

शुक्रवार को वाराणसी में हुई बारिश।
Varanasi

अगले 24 घंटे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल, बारिश के बाद बढ़ेगी ठंड और ठिठुरन

18 जनवरी 2020

Zodiac Sign Cancer Man Good Luck Rise In Between 24 To 32
Himachal Pradesh

कर्क राशि के जातकों का इस उम्र के बीच होता है भाग्योदय, ये पांच साल देते हैं शारीरिक कष्ट

18 जनवरी 2020

weather update: Weather forecast for the coming days in lucknow
Lucknow

आज भी बादलों की लुकाछिपी, जानें- आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

18 जनवरी 2020

महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ
Varanasi

महात्मा गांधी ने यहीं बनाई थी आजादी की रणनीति, 100 साल का हो जाएगा ब्रिटिश शासन का ये भारतीय विवि

18 जनवरी 2020

घटना के बाद मौके पर फैला खून
Kanpur

महंत योगी आदित्यनाथ के राज में महंत अर्जुनदास की बेरहमी से हत्या, गोलियों की गूंज से थर्राया रामघाट

18 जनवरी 2020

rain in meerut
Meerut

हांड कंपाने वाली सर्दी, उस पर बारिश ने किया जीना दुश्वार, जनवरी में पड़ रही सावन की फुहार

18 जनवरी 2020

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
Jammu

डीएसपी की कलंक कथाः आतंकियों से संबंधों की हो रही जांच, छापेमारी में अहम सबूत लगे हाथ

18 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel murder case man who got his mobile reveals big secret
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मोबाइल पाने वाले ने खोला हत्यारों का बड़ा राज

18 जनवरी 2020

बेटी की मौत पर रोते अंशिका के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

18 जनवरी 2020

कोहरा
Delhi

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शीत लहर और घने कोहरे ने बढ़ाई परेशानी, फ्लाइट-ट्रेनें प्रभावित

18 जनवरी 2020

accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident
accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
accident news
accident news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बजट 2020: बजट में सरकार से उद्योगपतियों की ये है मांग, रियल स्टेट पर ध्यान देने की दे रहे हैं सलाह

1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट को लेकर उद्योगपतियों की अपनी मांगें हैं। उद्योगपतियों का कहना है कि इस बार वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण बजट में टैक्स स्लैब और GST पर खास नजर रखें।

18 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

चला गया दुनिया का सबसे नाटा आदमी खगेंद्र थापा मागर

18 जनवरी 2020

सानिया मिर्जा 1:06

मां बनने के बाद सानिया की टेनिस कोर्ट पर वापसी, जीता होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल महिला युगल का खिताब

18 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 5:13

फिल्म ‘लव आज कल 2’ का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन के बीच दिखी रोमांटिक केमेस्ट्री

18 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

चीन में खुल रहे खुल रहे डेटिंग स्कूल और कोचिंग सेंटर

18 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited