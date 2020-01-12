शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Notorious Yogesh Bhadora partner murdered in Meerut, police start investigate

कुख्यात योगेश भदौड़ा के साथी की हत्या, नितिन गंजा हत्याकांड में गया था जेल, जांच में हुए ये खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 02:13 PM IST
meerut police, up police
1 of 6
meerut police, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात योगेश भदौड़ा के साथी अक्षय मलिक की शुक्रवार रात मेरठ में गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या कर दी गई। कुख्यात उधम सिंह के शूटर नितिन गंजा की कचहरी में कस्टडी में हुई हत्या में अक्षय जेल गया था।

घटना में एक पुलिसकर्मी की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध मानी जा रही है। पुलिस ने जेलों से मिले इनपुट के आधार पर पहले ही गैंगवार की आशंका जताई थी। अब अक्षय मलिक की हत्या भी गैंगवार में तो नहीं हुई है इसकी पुलिस जांच पड़ताल कर रही है -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
crime murder yogesh verma कुख्यात योगेश भदौड़ा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर महोत्सव।
Gorakhpur

Live: गोरखपुर महोत्सव के दूसरे दिन के आयोजन शुरू, धमाल तय, देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

12 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी
Jammu

जन्नत में आज बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, देखें खूबसूरत नजारे

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
onion price very down in gorakhpur vegetable shop
Gorakhpur

तीन महीनों तक ग्राहकों के आंसू निकालने वाले प्याज की कीमत जबरदस्त गिरी, इतने हुए दाम

12 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी तक पहुंची घटना की गूंज
Agra

प्रदर्शनकारियों पर लाठीचार्ज से कांग्रेस में उबाल, प्रियंका गांधी को दी घटना की जानकारी

12 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता के प्रतिभागी
Agra

वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता: 'संघवाद' के समर्थन में मुखर हुए युवा तर्क, वक्ताओं ने रखीं अपनी-अपनी दलीलें

12 जनवरी 2020

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव।
Gorakhpur

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के गोरखपुर से जुड़े हैं दो बड़े संयोग, अश्लीलता पर जमकर बरसे

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सनी हिंदुस्तानी
Chandigarh

बूट पॉलिश करता था, पर किस्मत का ताला ऐसा खुला, बन गया सुरों का 'बादशाह', दुनिया हुई मुरीद

12 जनवरी 2020

अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है
Kanpur

पकौड़ी का ठेला लगाने वाला वेट लिफ्टिंग में जीत रहा सोना-चांदी, दोस्त ने बोरी उठाते देखा तो कहा ये...

12 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
मिस टूरिज्म का खिताब जीतने वाली शैफाली दुबे
Kanpur

एक साधारण परिवार की बेटी ने कैसे होटल की नौकरी छोड़ पाया मिस टूरिज्म का खिताब, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जनवरी 2020

Youth Day Special: know youngest panchayat pradhan of the country jabna chauhan
Shimla

युवा दिवस: जानिए देश की सबसे युवा प्रधान को, शराबबंदी लागू करने पर मिली थी जान से मारने की धमकी

12 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता की विजेता, अतिथिगण
Agra

राज्यस्तरीय श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता: वाराणसी की यशस्विनी को प्रथम पुस्कार

12 जनवरी 2020

सिर से सीसा तोड़ मां को बचाने वाली प्रिया बस में जलकर हुई रख
Kannauj

धमाके के बाद बस में लगी आग तो सिर से शीशा तोड़ मां को बचाया, अब बेटी को देखने के लिए तरस रहीं आंखें

12 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व प्रधान की मौत पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, मचा हड़कंप

12 जनवरी 2020

अवनीत कौर
Chandigarh

आखिरी सांसें गिन रही दादी से वादा किया और रच दिया अनोखा इतिहास, मां-बाप ने भी किया सलाम

12 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया यह डीएसपी, सुरक्षाबलों को चकमा देने के लिए तीनों ने रचा पगड़ी वाला प्लान

12 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषी को आई मां की याद, तिहाड़ जेल में आखिरी बार हुई मुलाकात

12 जनवरी 2020

kannauj road accident
Kanpur

कन्नौज बस हादसा: पूरी जिंदगी नहीं भूल पाएंगे मौत का मंजर, लगा अब शायद ही बचेंगे, लेकिन फरिश्ते बन...

12 जनवरी 2020

आगरा के सितारे
Agra

राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस 2020: खेल और कला की दुनिया में चमक रहे ताजनगरी के सितारे

12 जनवरी 2020

भुवनेश्वर और सौरभ
Meerut

राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस: दुनिया के हर कोने में भारत का कद ऊंचा कर रहे मेरठ के ये सितारे

12 जनवरी 2020

gorakhpur mahotsav
Gorakhpur

अलका याग्निक के हर गीत पर बजी ताली पर अधिकतर कुर्सियां दिखीं खाली, आखिर क्यों?

12 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में अलका याग्निक की लाइव परफॉर्मेंस।
Gorakhpur

किसी डिस्को में जाएं, किसी होटल में खाएं...अलका याग्निक के गीतों को सुन झूम उठे दिल

12 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस ने बरसाईं छात्रों पर लाठियां
Agra

इस विश्वविद्यालय तक पहुंची जेएनयू की आंच, छात्रनेताओं पर पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां, 12 घायल

12 जनवरी 2020

meerut police, up police
meerut police, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
criminal
criminal - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात बदमाश ऊधम सिंह
कुख्यात बदमाश ऊधम सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात अक्षय का फाइल फोटो
कुख्यात अक्षय का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोलकाता के बेलूर मठ से बोले पीएम मोदी ‘CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है’

पीएम मोदी युवा दिवस के मौके पर बेलूर मठ पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने युवाओं को संबोधित करते हुए सीएए पर भी बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है।

12 जनवरी 2020

आगरा 4:15

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति प्रतियोगिता: राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह का छात्रों से संवाद

12 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 3:16

निर्भया केस: फांसी के लिए लिया गया दोषियों के गले का नाप, देखिए कैसे हो रही फांसी की तैयारी

12 जनवरी 2020

स्वामी विवेकानंद 3:07

राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस: स्वामी विवेकानंद की जयंती पर जानिए उन युवा हस्तियों को जिनका दुनिया में है डंका

11 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:47

12 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, जानिए कैसा होगा आपका दिन

11 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited