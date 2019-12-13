शहर चुनें

Meerut

निर्भया के दोषियों को देनी है फांसी...पवन जल्लाद से कहो कि रहे तैयार

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 10:01 AM IST
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया कांड के दोषियों को फांसी देने के लिए मेरठ निवासी जल्लाद पवन को तैयार रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। लखनऊ से बृहस्पतिवार रात मेरठ के जिला जेल प्रशासन को पत्र भेजा गया है। बताया गया कि इस संबंध में गृह मंत्रालय और तिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन ने लखनऊ जेल और पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को जानकारी दी।

 
supreme court nirbhaya case nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanged nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts mercy plea tihar jail pawan jallad
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
