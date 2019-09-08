शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   New traffic rules, People are making funny excuse to escape from vehicle Challan in Meerut

चालान कटा तो बाइक छोड़कर भागा इंस्पेक्टर, हेलमेट को लेकर लोग बना रहे ऐसे बहाने, नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 03:51 PM IST
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
1 of 7
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट को लेकर मेरठ पुलिस पूरी तरह सख्त है। आईजी आलोक सिंह और एसएसपी अजय साहनी के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों सहित 431 के चालान काटे गए। वहीं इस कार्रवाई के दौरान कुछ अनोखे और मजेदार मामले भी सामने आ रहे हैं। हेलमेट को लेकर वाहन मालिक बना रहे हैं ऐसे बहाने कि आप भी जानकर हंस पड़ेंगे..

मेरठ पुलिस व आसपास के शहर और देहात में सभी प्वाइंटों पर पुलिस सघन चेकिंग अभियान चला रही है। वहीं पुलिस ने जैसे ही वाहनों को रोककर चालान काटने शुरू किए तो कुछ मजेदार बहाने भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस को सुनने को मिले।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
new traffic rules fines list india 2019 helmet sales funny excuses
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः इस साल भी मुहर्रम पर नहीं निकलेगा कोई जुलूस, जानिए आखिर 1990 से क्यों हो रहा ऐसा

8 सितंबर 2019

Modi Rally Rohtak
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पीएम मोदी ने इसरो पर कही दिल छूने वाली बात, पढ़ें रोहतक रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
himachal police constable bharti written exam conducted at 40 centers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती: पुलिस ने निकाले ताबीज, कड़े-बेल्ट, जूते भी उतरवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

sex racket
Delhi NCR

मसाज के नाम पर दिल्ली में सेक्स रैकेट, वीडियो में स्वाति ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
पेट्रोल पंप के गोदाम पर छापेमारी
Meerut

नकली पेट्रोल-डीजल का खेल: जमीन के नीचे टैंकों में दबा था गरीबों के घर रोशन करने वाला तेल

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

राम जेठमलानी
Dehradun

यादें: ...जब एक शिक्षिका का केस मुफ्त में लड़ने के लिए तैयार थे देश के महंगे वकीलों में शुमार राम जेठमलानी

8 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जानिए इंटरनेट बंद होने से आखिर क्यों खुश हैं बच्चों के माता-पिता, अजब-गजब रिएक्शन

8 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
चमोली में बादल फटा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: घाट में बरपा कुदरत का कहर, बादल फटने से पूरे इलाके में आई जलप्रलय, तस्वीरें...

8 सितंबर 2019

जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
Agra

तस्वीरें: ताजनगरी में रखा गया ऐतिहासिक फूलों का ताजिया, निकाला जुलूस

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
पेट्रोल पंप के गोदाम पर छापेमारी
Meerut

यूपी: केरोसिन के अवैध स्टॉक से हिला तंत्र, सीएम तक पहुंचा मामला, पुलिस अब भी प्रशासन से दो कदम पीछे

8 सितंबर 2019

बीएससी का इम्तिहान देता दिव्यांग अजय
Agra

हौसले को सलाम: दोनों हाथों से दिव्यांग अजय अपने पैरों से लिख रहा कामयाबी की दास्तान

8 सितंबर 2019

रोते बिलखते शहीद जवान के परिजन
Jammu

नौशेरा का जवान शहीदः भाई ने अर्थी को दिया कंधा तो रो पड़ा पूरा गांव, परिवार को है इस बात का गर्व

8 सितंबर 2019

cloudburst in uttarakhand pithoragarh and chamoli
Dehradun

चमोली और पिथौरागढ़ में बादल फटने से कई गांवों में आई जलप्रयल, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही का मंजर

8 सितंबर 2019

cloudburst in Govindghat Badrinath Highway 30 meter swept 40 vehicles buried in debris
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः गोविंदघाट में बादल फटने से भारी तबाही, बदरीनाथ हाईवे 30 मी. बहा, 40 वाहन मलबे में दफन

8 सितंबर 2019

गोदाम में लगी आग की तस्वीरें
Delhi NCR

इंजन ऑयल के गोदाम में लगी आग की भयावह तस्वीरें देखिए, एक जिंदा जला

8 सितंबर 2019

निर्भय नगर में बनाई जा रही जनकपुरी
Agra

मोहब्बत की नगरी में बनाई जा रही भव्य 'जनकपुरी', 'राम' के स्वागत की तैयारियों में जुटे 'रहीम'

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रवती की मौत के बाद गांव में उबाल
Agra

थाने में आत्मदाह: चंद्रवती की मौत पर ग्रामीणों में उबाल, घंटों नहीं उठने दिया शव

8 सितंबर 2019

विकास की दो तस्वीरें
Agra

अफसरों की राहें चकाचक, आम आदमी गड्ढों में, तस्वीरों में देखिए ताजनगरी का हाल

8 सितंबर 2019

cloudburst caused havoc in Tharali, debris filled in the village photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बादल फटने से थराली में मची तबाही, नाले उफान पर आए, गांव में भरा मलबा, तस्वीरें...

7 सितंबर 2019

दंगे के पीड़ित लोग
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगा 2013: वो बुरा वक्त था जो गुजर गया, कभी नहीं भूलेंगे वह काली रात

7 सितंबर 2019

शाहपुर में दंगे के छह साल बीत जाने के बाद भी झोपड़ी में रहते दंगा पीड़ित
Meerut

अमर उजाला लाइव: कुछ ऐसे हैं दंगा पीड़ितों के हालात, जिक्र आते ही छलक पड़े आंसू, सुनाई दर्द भरी कहानी

7 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

रोहतक में हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर के समर्थन में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए चंद्रयान 2 मिशन का जिक्र किया और कहा कि 7 सितंबर को रात 1 बजकर 50 मिनट पर हुई घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के लिए पूरे देश को जगा दिया।

8 सितंबर 2019

punjab 1:17

पंजाब के विधायक सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस ने की सरकारी अफसर के बदसलूकी, एमएलए पर FIR दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:08

Chandrayaan-2: चांद पर इसरो ने खोज निकाला विक्रम लैंडर, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश

8 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:43

सोनू सूद ने किया गणपति विसर्जन, बाप्पा से मांगा ये खास आशीर्वाद

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी 2:00

वकील से लेकर संसद तक ऐसा रहा राम जेठमलानी का सफर

8 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited