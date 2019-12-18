शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Murder in court: Who was the woman who brought pistol in CJM court by hiding in her purse

आखिर कौन थी वह महिला जो थैले में छिपाकर लाई पिस्टल, हत्या के दौरान कोर्ट में ही थी मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 01:43 PM IST
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या
1 of 8
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर के जजी में स्थित सीजेएम कोर्ट में पेशी पर आए बदमाश की सरेआम कोर्ट रूम के भीतर गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या कर दी गई। सात माह पहले हुई बसपा नेता हाजी अहसान की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए इस सनसनीखेज वारदात को पूरी प्लानिंग के तहत अंजाम दिया गया।

एक महिला अपने पर्स में छिपाकर पिस्टल लेकर कोर्ट में दाखिल हुई। हालांकि यह अभी तक रहस्य बना हुआ है कि आखिर यह माहिला कौन थी। आगे जानें कैसे यह महिला आसानी से पिस्टल लेकर कोर्ट में पहुंची थी: -
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मची भगदड़
घटना के बाद मची भगदड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़
घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़
घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
