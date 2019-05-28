शहर चुनें

तैराकी में मेरठ की बेटियों पर बरसा सोना, 13 स्वर्ण झटके, सात नेशनल रिकॉर्ड टूटे 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 11:42 AM IST
कैलाश प्रकाश स्टेडियम में आयोजित तैराकी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते प्रतिभागी।
कैलाश प्रकाश स्टेडियम में आयोजित तैराकी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते प्रतिभागी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैलाश प्रकाश स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में आयोजित प्रदेश स्तरीय जूनियर तैराकी प्रतियोगिता का समापन हो गया। समापन के दिन मेरठ के खिलाड़ियों ने विभिन्न स्पर्धाओं में 13 स्वर्ण पदक झटके। तैराकों ने सात नेशनल रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। 

सोमवार को बालिका वर्ग में मेरठ की तैराकों ने 10, तो बालक वर्ग में तैराकों ने तीन स्वर्ण पदक झटके। जिनमें मेरठ की चार बेटियों ने नेशनल रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, वाराणसी के एक और लखनऊ के दो खिलाड़ियों ने नेशनल रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया।
कैलाश प्रकाश स्टेडियम में आयोजित तैराकी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते प्रतिभागी।
कैलाश प्रकाश स्टेडियम में आयोजित तैराकी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते प्रतिभागी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तैराकी प्रतियोगिता के विजेताओं को सम्मानित करते एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी
तैराकी प्रतियोगिता के विजेताओं को सम्मानित करते एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
