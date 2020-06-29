शहर चुनें
पिता-पुत्री की हत्या के मामले में मुख्य आरोपी को ढूंढने में पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 12:59 AM IST
विलाप करते परिजन और लाल घेरे में युवती का फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और लाल घेरे में युवती का फाइल फोटो
मेरठ के टीपीनगर में शादी वाले घर में पिता-पुत्री की हत्या करने वाले मुख्य आरोपी सागर को ढूंढने में पुलिस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। वारदात करने के बाद आरोपी ने अपना मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर लिया और अपने मौसेरे भाइयों के साथ दूर निकल गया है।  
double murder case meerut one sided love up crime news citynews meerut news today

विलाप करते परिजन और लाल घेरे में युवती का फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और लाल घेरे में युवती का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
