Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Man shot dead his cousen his sister and her boyfriend in baghpat sister and her boyfriend in baghpat

चचेरी बहन की हत्या: आबिद के सिर पर सवार था खून, जो सामने आया उसी पर तान दिया तमंचा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 12:04 PM IST
मृतक महिला
1 of 5
मृतक महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत के बड़ौत में आन की खातिर बागपत में फिर अपने का खून बहाया गया। यहां नई बस्ती इलाके में चचेरे भाई ने बहन और उसके प्रेमी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। आरोपी ने पांच राउंड गोली चलाई। इससे बस्ती में भगदड़ मच गई। देर रात पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पैर में गोली लगने से आरोपी भी घायल हो गया है। सीओ बड़ौत रामानंद कुशवाहा मामले की पड़ताल कर रहे हैं।
murder in baghpat murder case baghpat police up crime news in hindi
