चचेरी बहन की हत्या: आबिद के सिर पर सवार था खून, जो सामने आया उसी पर तान दिया तमंचा 

{"_id":"5d37f0758ebc3e6ce47b1fbf","slug":"man-shot-dead-his-cousen-his-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u092c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d37f0758ebc3e6ce47b1fbf","slug":"man-shot-dead-his-cousen-his-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u092c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
baghpat news, up news, baghpat police
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d37f0758ebc3e6ce47b1fbf","slug":"man-shot-dead-his-cousen-his-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u092c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d37f0758ebc3e6ce47b1fbf","slug":"man-shot-dead-his-cousen-his-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u092c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहन की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d37f0758ebc3e6ce47b1fbf","slug":"man-shot-dead-his-cousen-his-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat-sister-and-her-boyfriend-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u092c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहन की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला