Begum Samru: tawaif of Delhi, who fall in love with soldier and became queen of Sardhana sultanate

बेगम समरू: दिल्ली के चांदनी चौक की वो तवायफ, जो सिपाही के प्यार में बन गई सरधना सल्तनत की मलिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 03:47 PM IST
बेगम समरू व वॉल्टर रेनहार्ड सोम्ब्रे
1 of 9
बेगम समरू व वॉल्टर रेनहार्ड सोम्ब्रे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरट से चौबीस किमी की दूरी पर स्थित सरधना का विश्वप्रसिद्ध गिरिजाघर, जहां बेनजीर खूबसूरती की मलिका बेगम समरू की रूह बसती है। यह गिरजाघर कारीगरी का अदभुत नमूना तो है ही साथ ही अपने भीतर संजोए है एक ऐसी दिलेर महिला की कहानी जो तवायफ से प्रेमिका बनी, पत्नी बनी और फिर विधवा हुई तो एक सल्तनत की जागीरदार बन गई।

यहां तक कि अपनी जीवन के अंतिम दिनों में अपना मजहब बदलकर ईसाई बन गई। यही नहीं, उनकी बहादुरी के किस्से आज भी दोहराए जाते हैं। 48 साल तक सरधना सल्तनत पर अपनी हुकूमत चलाने वाली बेगम समरु की दिलचस्प कहानी आइए जानते हैं: -
बेगम समरू व वॉल्टर रेनहार्ड सोम्ब्रे
बेगम समरू व वॉल्टर रेनहार्ड सोम्ब्रे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरधना का प्रसिद्ध चर्च
सरधना का प्रसिद्ध चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेगम समरू के महल में लगी पेंटिंग
बेगम समरू के महल में लगी पेंटिंग - फोटो : begum samru
बेगम समरू
बेगम समरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेगम समरू को दिल्ली में तोहफे में मिला था महल
बेगम समरू को दिल्ली में तोहफे में मिला था महल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरधना में बेगम समरू का महल
सरधना में बेगम समरू का महल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरधना का ऐतिहासिक चर्च
सरधना का ऐतिहासिक चर्च
सरधना का प्रसिद्ध चर्च
सरधना का प्रसिद्ध चर्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरधना का ऐतिहासिक चर्च
सरधना का ऐतिहासिक चर्च
