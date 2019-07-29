शहर चुनें

दनादन दौड़: हाईवे पर डाक कांवड़ों का सैलाब, सीटी के इशारे पर रेस लगा रहे शिवभक्त, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 03:09 PM IST
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार से गंगाजल लेकर शिवभक्त गंतव्य की ओर बढ़े जा रहे हैं। हर तरफ केसरिया रंग नजर आ रहा है। वहीं शिवरात्रि एकदम नजदीक है। ऐसे में डाक कांवड़ों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। शिवभक्त समय से अपने क्षेत्रों में पहुंचने के लिए तेजी से बढ़े चले जा रहे हैं। देखें ये तस्वीरें: -

 
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा
कांवड़ यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाक कांवड़ लाते भक्त
डाक कांवड़ लाते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
