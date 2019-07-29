दनादन दौड़: हाईवे पर डाक कांवड़ों का सैलाब, सीटी के इशारे पर रेस लगा रहे शिवभक्त, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डाक कांवड़ लाते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3e91b58ebc3e6ce86425db","slug":"kanwar-yatra-2019-shivbhakt-brings-dak-kawad-on-the-last-day-of-mhashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला