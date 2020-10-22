शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Illegal flea market on government land along railway line in meerut may cause a big accident

हादसे का इंतजार: रेलवे लाइन के किनारे सरकारी जमीन पर लग रहा अवैध पैठ बाजार, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 04:29 PM IST
market on railway line
1 of 5
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईकोर्ट द्वारा रोक लगाने के बावजूद नई बस्ती लल्लापुरा में मेरठ-हापुड़ रेलवे लाइन के पास फिर से अवैध पैठ लगनी शुरू हो गई है। बाजार में जिस कदर भीड़ नजर आ रही है यहां किसी भी वक्त कोई बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है :-
city & states meerut market on railway line market in meerut flea market up news meerut news

market on railway line
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
market on railway line
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
market on railway line
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
market on railway line
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
market on railway line
market on railway line - फोटो : अमर उजाला
