Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Meerut › hundred years old British tonga stand will become history of in Meerut from today

मेरठ में अंग्रेजों के जमाने का 100 साल पुराना तांगा स्टैंड बन जाएगा इतिहास, हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 11:47 AM IST
hundred years old British tonga stand will become history of in Meerut from today
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंग्रेजों के जमाने से चला आ रहा 100 साल पुराना तांगा स्टैंड आज मेरठ के इतिहास में दर्ज हो जाएगा। एएसपी कैन्ट रामअर्ज़, सिटी स्टेशन अधीक्षक आरपी शर्मा ने तांगा स्टैंड को आधे घण्टे में हटाने का समय पुलिस फोर्स को दिया है। वहीं तांगा मालिक स्टेशन से स्टैंड को नहीं हटाने की मांग पर अड़े हैं। टकराव की स्थिति को देखते हुए कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस बल भी मौके पर मौजूद है। 
तांगा स्टैंड को हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो चुकी है: -
 
history ogf meerut tonga stand british tonga stand
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा मालिकों को समझाते अधिकारी
तांगा मालिकों को समझाते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा स्टैंड पर खड़े तांगे
तांगा स्टैंड पर खड़े तांगे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
