मेरठ में अंग्रेजों के जमाने का 100 साल पुराना तांगा स्टैंड बन जाएगा इतिहास, हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू

{"_id":"5d01e649bdec22074262335d","slug":"hundred-years-old-british-tonga-stand-will-become-history-of-in-meerut-from-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा मालिकों को समझाते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा स्टैंड हटाते मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांगा स्टैंड पर खड़े तांगे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला