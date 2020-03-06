शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Holi 2020: student played holi with their friends as Exams get over today

होली है...,परीक्षा खत्म होते ही दोस्तों पर जमकर उड़ा गुलाल, कॉलेज की यादें ताजा कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 04:29 PM IST
holi 2020
1 of 8
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट व हाईस्कूल परीक्षा खत्म होते ही शनिवार को छात्र-छात्राओं ने राहत की सांस ली। वहीं शनिवार को जैसे ही छात्र व छात्राएं परीक्षा केंद्रों से परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकले तो उनके चेहरों पर अलग ही उत्साह नजर आया।

स्टूडेंट्स के हाथों में रंग और गुलाल के पैकेट नजर आए। दोस्तों के मिलते ही एक दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर होली की मुबारकबाद दी। स्टूडेंट्स के ऐसे ही उल्लास और उमंग से भरी ये तस्वीरें आपको स्कूल और कॉलेज के दिनों की याद दिलाएंगी -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
holi 2020 latest news holi update gulal परीक्षा खत्म board exams

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Women protest continue even during rain on Ghantaghar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

CAA: बारिश के बावजूद घंटाघर पर उमड़ा महिलाओं का हुजूम, तिरपाल ओढ़कर किया प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरें

6 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

शहर में निकाली गई भव्य शोभायात्रा, महिला दिवस पर हुआ विशेष कार्यक्रम, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

पुलिस का कारनामाः लूटकांड में मृतक को ही बना दिया गवाह, एसओ और एसआई पर केस दर्ज करने का आदेश

6 मार्च 2020

दिसंबर 2017 में राजेश ने कराई थी सर्जरी। (File)
Gorakhpur

रेलवे में नौकरी करने वाला ये शख्स बना सोनिया पांडे, पहचान के लिए 27 महीने किया संघर्ष

6 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती में जारी कर दिया फर्जी नियुक्तिपत्र, ज्वाइन करने पहुंचा तो मचा हड़कंप

6 मार्च 2020

कृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर लठामार होली
Agra

श्रीकृष्णजन्मस्थली पर बरसा होली का आनंद, अलौकिक गुलाल और फूलों की होली के साक्षी बने भक्त

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Uttarakhand: Six People Killed during Max Vehicle fell into ditch in Tehri before Holi 2020
Dehradun

तेज ढलान और घना कोहरा बना काल, होली से पहले छह परिवारों में छाया मातम, हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

6 मार्च 2020

Heavy snowfall in uttarakhand , Ministers and mla and public Stuck in Gairsain
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: चारों धाम समेत भराड़ीसैंण में बर्फबारी, सत्र के लिए गए मंत्री-विधायकों समेत दर्जनों लोग फंसे, तस्वीरें...

6 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज जंक्शन पहुंची शिवसैनिकों की ट्रेन, जंक्शन पर जयश्री राम का उद्घोष, जसरा में फेल हुआ इंजन

6 मार्च 2020

देर शाम घना अंधेरा छा गया और तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं फिर हुई बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: झमझमा के बरसा पानी, कई जिलों में हुई ओलावृष्टि, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

6 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
रंगभरनी एकादशी को गुलाल के बीच गिरिराज जी को दूध चढ़ाते भक्त।
Agra

गोवर्धनः रंगभरनी एकादशी पर गिरिराज जी को केसर मिला गुलाल लगाकर खेली होली, मास्क लगाकर परिक्रमा

6 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस
Delhi NCR

दुनिया में पहले से मौजूद है कोरोनावायरस, अब तक मिल चुके इसके सात प्रकार

6 मार्च 2020

महिला दिवस 2020
Gorakhpur

International Women's Day:आठ मार्च को महिलाओं को सौंपी जाएगी पूरी ट्रेन, जानिए क्या है खास

6 मार्च 2020

Muslims welcome Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के ट्रस्टी महंत नृत्यगोपालदास का मौलानाओं ने किया सम्मान, कहा- श्रीराम हमारे पूर्वज

6 मार्च 2020

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, विदेशी लड़कियाें संग अंतरंग मिले लड़के, पुलिस हुई शर्म से पानी

6 मार्च 2020

big announcements of himachal pradesh budget 2020 for employess and other section
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल बजट: सरकार ने की ये बड़ी घोषणाएं, कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा, भरे जाएंगे 20 हजार पद

6 मार्च 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

रेस्टोरेंट में तोड़फोड़ के मामले में केपीयूसी हॉस्टल के 19 छात्रों समेत 24 का चालान

6 मार्च 2020

शादी के बाद प्रेमी युगल को जान का खतरा लग रहा है।
Gorakhpur

कोर्ट मैरिज करने के बाद थाने पहुंच गया प्रेमी जोड़ा, कुछ ऐसी बात बोले कि चौंक गई यूपी पुलिस

6 मार्च 2020

hastinapur temple
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: वनखंडी, जहां लाक्षागृह जाते समय ठहरे थे पांडव, स्थापित किया था शिवलिंग

6 मार्च 2020

परिषदीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय
Agra

कोरोनावायरसः डरें नहीं लड़ें... पर कैसे, सरकारी स्कूलों में हाथ थोने का साबुन भी नहीं है साहब!

6 मार्च 2020

महाश्मशान घाट मणिकर्णिका घाट पर खेली भस्म होली।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: महाश्मशान मणिकर्णिका घाट पर खेली भस्म होली, महादेव ने दिया रंगभरी एकादशी पर आशीर्वाद

6 मार्च 2020

गेहूं की फसल
Meerut

बारिश ने बढ़ाई किसानों की मुसीबत, सरसों-गेहूं की फसल को नुकसान, अभी दो दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

6 मार्च 2020

holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
holi 2020
holi 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited