संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हमलावरों ने गोली मारने पहले किया था ये काम, घर से निकलते ही...

{"_id":"5f337cf28ebc3e3cfa619527","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-attackers-had-committed-reiki-before-shoot-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f337cf28ebc3e3cfa619527","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-attackers-had-committed-reiki-before-shoot-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f337cf28ebc3e3cfa619527","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-attackers-had-committed-reiki-before-shoot-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f337cf28ebc3e3cfa619527","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-attackers-had-committed-reiki-before-shoot-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f337cf28ebc3e3cfa619527","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-attackers-had-committed-reiki-before-shoot-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला