संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हमलावरों ने गोली मारने पहले किया था ये काम, घर से निकलते ही...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 10:54 AM IST
bjp leader murder
1 of 5
bjp leader murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष संजय खोखर की हत्या से पहले हमलावरों ने रैकी की थी। हेवा-तिलवाड़ा मार्ग पर किसानों की आवाजाही रहती है। यही वजह रही कि हमलावरों ने वारदात के लिए सुनसान चकरोड का चयन किया। हमलावर खेतों के रास्ते ही ईख में छिपकर बैठ गए थे।
baghpat murder bjp leader murder in baghpat sanjay khokhar murder

bjp leader murder
bjp leader murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
