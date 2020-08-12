शहर चुनें
संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: 32 साल लंबा राजनीतिक सफर, इन सियासी शख्सियतों से रहीं नजदीकियां, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 11:20 AM IST
अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर
अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष संजय खोखर का राजनीतिक सफर 32 साल लंबा रहा। संघ के कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर उन्होंने पहचान बनाई। छात्र राजनीति में नाम कमाया। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रहे और अब विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटे थे।
अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर
अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजनाथ सिंह के साथ संजय खोखर
राजनाथ सिंह के साथ संजय खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैशव प्रसाद मौर्य के साथ संजय खोखर
कैशव प्रसाद मौर्य के साथ संजय खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेपी नड्डा के साथ संजय खोखर
जेपी नड्डा के साथ संजय खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएम मोदी के साथ संजय खोखर
पीएम मोदी के साथ संजय खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी के साथ संजय खोखर
सीएम योगी के साथ संजय खोखर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
