तस्वीरें: मेरठ में पेंट की अवैध फैक्टरी में भीषण आग, धमाके के साथ फटे कैमिकल से भरे ड्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 04:13 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी
मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ से सटे खरखौदा में मंगलवार को अवैध रूप से चल रही पेंट बनाने की फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। सूचना पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की।

 
मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी
मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
आग पर काबू पाते दमकलकर्मी
आग पर काबू पाते दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : amar ujala
धमाके के साथ फटे ड्रम
धमाके के साथ फटे ड्रम - फोटो : amar ujala
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : amar ujala
