Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Firce firing in Gudri Bazaar Meerut, Case field againest many

यूपी: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से गुदड़ी बाजार में फैली दहशत, पूर्व सांसद के परिजनों की दबंगई का मामला  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 01:17 PM IST
मेरठ में बवाल
1 of 8
मेरठ में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के गुदड़ी बाजार में पूर्व सांसद के भाई राशिद अखलाक, बेटे साकिब और भतीजे यासिर अखलाक ने अंधाधुंध गोलियां चलाकर दहशत फैला दी। इलाके में अफरातफरी मच गई। दबंगई ऐसी कि बखेड़े के दौरान फल और सब्जियों के ठेले तक पलट दिए गए।

लोगों ने घरों में घुसकर जान बचाईं। क्षेत्रीय लोगों ने पूर्व सांसद के परिजनों पर दो लोगों को गोली मारने और आठ लोगों को घायल करने का आरोप लगाकर उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए हंगामा काटा।

 
