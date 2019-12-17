किसान की दो बेटियां और बेटा एक साथ बने सिपाही, कुछ इस तरह हुआ खुशी का इजहार

{"_id":"5df895448ebc3e87bd3e5a96","slug":"farmer-s-two-daughters-and-sons-become-police-together","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान विपिन शर्मा बेटियों के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परेड के बाद परिजनों के साथ महिला सिपाही।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफलता प्राप्त करने के बाद महिला सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सम्मान प्राप्त करतीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला सिपाही की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला