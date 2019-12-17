शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Farmer's two daughters and sons become police together

किसान की दो बेटियां और बेटा एक साथ बने सिपाही, कुछ इस तरह हुआ खुशी का इजहार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुरादाबाद, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 02:13 PM IST
किसान विपिन शर्मा बेटियों के साथ
1 of 5
किसान विपिन शर्मा बेटियों के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीनाक्षी मुरादाबाद के नौवीं पीएसी से पास आउट के दौरान कई ऐसी कहानियां देखने को मिली जिन्होंने बेटियों की सफलता पर गर्व करना लोगों को सिखा दिया। एक बेटा पुलिस की वर्दी पहनता है तो पूरा परिवार खुशी से झूम उठता है। सोमवार सुबह तो किसान के परिवार के लिए खुशियों का ठिकाना ही नहीं रहा। इस परिवार की दो बेटियां और एक बेटा एक साथ पुलिस विभाग में सिपाही बन गए। 


अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
police job meerut news moradabad news uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शैलेंद्र विक्रम (फाइल फोटो), डीआईजी का पार्थिव शरीर लखनऊ पहुंचा
Lucknow

चलती गाड़ी पर पत्थर गिरने से डीआईजी की मौत, पार्थिव शरीर लखनऊ पहुंचा, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

17 दिसंबर 2019

पर्यटकों पर हमला करते हाथी।
Lucknow

कतर्नियाघाट घूमने आए पर्यटकों को जंगली हाथियों ने घेरा, जिप्सी से कूदकर भागे, तस्वीरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Online shopping Sites send Broken Mobile instead iPhone 11 Box
Dehradun

सेना के जवान ने ऑनलाइन खरीदा आईफोन 11, पैकेट खोलते ही उड़ गए होश, देखिए...

17 दिसंबर 2019

doctor kafeel khan
Gorakhpur

क्या सच में बढ़ सकती है डा. कफील की मुश्किलें? अलीगढ़ में बोले थे-फंसाना चाहते हैं योगी जी

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Unnao case
Kanpur

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस: आरोपी ने दो बार तुड़वाई थी शादी, मिठाई बांटकर मनाया था जश्न

17 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिक संशोधन बिल के विरोध में कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन देने जाते हिंदू मुस्लिम एकता कमेटी के लोग।
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में कई जगह प्रदर्शन, सिंधी समाज ने स्वागत में निकाला जुलूस

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: न्याय की लड़ाई में चाचा ने मोबाइल-सोशल मीडिया को बनाया हथियार, किए थे 107 ट्वीट

17 दिसंबर 2019

passing out parade
Meerut

बेटे-बेटी के बदन पर खाकी वर्दी देख गर्व से चौड़ा हुआ माता-पिता का सीना, फख्र से ऊंचा हुआ सिर

17 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
विज्ञापन
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: फैसले के बाद खेमे में मायूसी, परिवार में निराशा

17 दिसंबर 2019

passing out parade
Meerut

वर्दी का सपना हुआ पूरा, तो खिले चेहरे, कर्तव्य, निष्ठा, ईमानदारी और निष्पक्षता का लिया संकल्प

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

बाहुबली कुलदीप सेंगर की धमकियों के बाद भी नहीं झुकी पीड़िता, 30 माह के अंदर परिवार में चार की मौत

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: न्याय की लड़ाई में पीड़िता ने 30 माह के भीतर पिता, दादी, चाची और मौसी को खोया

17 दिसंबर 2019

रोहता-दिगनेर में तीन-तीन फुट गहरे गड्ढे
Agra

गड्ढों में चलने को मजबूर डेढ़ लाख लोग, कलेक्ट्रेट-कमिश्नरी में शिकायत भी 'बेसअर'

17 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस लाइंस में नजारा देखने लायक था
Gorakhpur

बेटी को वर्दी में देख खिलखिला पड़ी मां, टोपी सिर पर रख, हाथ में बंदूक लेकर बोली-तुम पर गर्व

17 दिसंबर 2019

थ्री नॉट थ्री
Gorakhpur

भारतीय सेना ने 62 के युद्ध में चीन पर चलाए थे जो हथियार, वो अब यूपी पुलिस में चलन से बाहर

17 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

जब बड़े जानलेवा हमले में बाल-बाल बचे थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, गोरखपुर दंगों में हुए थे गिरफ्तार

17 दिसंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशियों ने मांगी भारतीय नागरिकता
Gorakhpur

100 रुपये में भारतीय बन जाते थे ये पाकिस्तानी-बांग्लादेशी, कानून पास होते ही मांगी नागरिकता

17 दिसंबर 2019

Winter
Meerut

लुढ़का पारा, सूरज हारा.., सुबह को कोहरा, दिन में ऊनी कपड़ों में भी ठिठुरते नजर आए लोग, तस्वीरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

women talks about safety in buses
Lucknow

सात साल बाद भी बसों में 'निर्भया' की सुरक्षा पर सवाल, नहीं छूट रही महिलाओं के करीब बैठने की आदत

17 दिसंबर 2019

Winter season begins with Bang from snowfall, tourists increase by 40 percent manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: बर्फबारी से विंटर सीजन की धमाकेदार शुरुआत, यहां 40 फीसदी बढ़े सैलानी

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता व एनआरसी के खिलाफ सड़कों पर विद्यार्थी, कहीं लाठीचार्ज तो कहीं मेन गेट बंद कर रोका, तस्वीरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

unnao case
Kanpur

मौत के मुंह से निकली पीड़िता को रायबरेली हादसे के पहले भी था जान का खतरा, वकील पांच माह से कोमा में

17 दिसंबर 2019

किसान विपिन शर्मा बेटियों के साथ
किसान विपिन शर्मा बेटियों के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परेड के बाद परिजनों के साथ महिला सिपाही।
परेड के बाद परिजनों के साथ महिला सिपाही। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफलता प्राप्त करने के बाद महिला सिपाही
सफलता प्राप्त करने के बाद महिला सिपाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सम्मान प्राप्त करतीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी।
सम्मान प्राप्त करतीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला सिपाही की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू।
महिला सिपाही की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पेट्रोल पंप पर लोगों ने भरवाया तो था पेट्रोल लेकिन आगे जो हुआ, देखकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

ग्रेटर नोएडा से एक हैरान कर देने वाली तस्वीर दिखी। दरअसल यहां एक पेट्रोप पंप से पानी निकलने लगा। फिर आगे क्या हुआ...देखिए ये पूरा वीडियो।

17 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 1:00

नागरिकता कानून पर हो रहे बवाल पर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी ने दी मोदी सरकार को सलाह

17 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस वीडियो 2:21

दिल्ली पुलिस ने वीडियो जारी कर किया दावा, 15 दिसंबर को जामिया के छात्रों से की थी शांति की अपील

17 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

खेल-खेल में बना लड़की, अब मुंबई से मिल रहे अभिनय के ऑफर

17 दिसंबर 2019

मुशर्रफ 1:08

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को होगी फांसी, देशद्रोह मामले में कोर्ट ने सुनाई सजा

17 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited