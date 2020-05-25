शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Eid ul Fitr 2020: People are Wishing Corona safety messages to each other on Eid festival in West UP

ईद पर पहली बार गले मिलने से कतराए लोग, सूनी रहीं ईदगाह-मस्जिदें, बदला बधाई देने का सिलसिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 10:21 AM IST
बागपत में ईदगाह सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
बागपत में ईदगाह सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
सोमवार को पूरे देश में ईद का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है लेकिन इस बार ईद हर साल आने वाली ईद से कुछ अलग है। वजह कोरोना महामारी और इससे बचाव के लिए लागू किया गया लाॅकडाउन। ऐसे में लोगों को घर से बाहर निकलने की मनाही है। ईदगाह और मस्जिदें सूनी नजर आ रही हैं। सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा है। जाहिर है लोग घरों में नमाज अदा कर रहे हैं और आॅनलाइन एक दूसरे को ईद की बधाई दे रहे हैं। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी में कैसे मन  रहा है ईद उल फितर का त्योहार :-
बागपत में ईदगाह सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
बागपत में ईदगाह सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ में ईदगाह पर नमाज अदा नहीं हुई
मेरठ में ईदगाह पर नमाज अदा नहीं हुई - फोटो : amar ujala
Eid amid Lockdown Meerut
Eid amid Lockdown Meerut - फोटो : amar ujala
घंटाघर पर रंगोली बनाकर दी ईद की शुभकामना
घंटाघर पर रंगोली बनाकर दी ईद की शुभकामना - फोटो : amar ujala
सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर पसरा है सन्नाटा
सड़कों पर पसरा है सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ देहात में सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
मेरठ देहात में सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
