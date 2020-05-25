ईद पर पहली बार गले मिलने से कतराए लोग, सूनी रहीं ईदगाह-मस्जिदें, बदला बधाई देने का सिलसिला

{"_id":"5ecb477c4965b03d9269d4bd","slug":"eid-ul-fitr-2020-people-are-wishing-corona-safety-messages-to-each-other-on-eid-festival-in-west-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0938\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0908\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0939-\u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0938\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बागपत में ईदगाह सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
- फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ में ईदगाह पर नमाज अदा नहीं हुई
- फोटो : amar ujala
Eid amid Lockdown Meerut
- फोटो : amar ujala
घंटाघर पर रंगोली बनाकर दी ईद की शुभकामना
- फोटो : amar ujala
सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
- फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर पसरा है सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ देहात में सूनी पड़ी ईदगाह
- फोटो : amar ujala