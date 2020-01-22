शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: नागरिकता संशोधन कानून जागरूकता रैली की धूम, आज शहर में संभलकर निकलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 01:31 PM IST
Rajnath singh rally
1 of 6
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में आज केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के समर्थन में जनजागरण रैली को संबोधित करने पहुंचे हैं। राजनाथ सिंह की इस रैली को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह नजर आ रहा है। लोग नागरिका कानून का समर्थन करने के लिए रैली में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने पहुंच रहे हैं।

आज रैली को देखते हुए आज शहर में भारी जाम की समस्या बन सकती है। इसके लिए रूट डायवर्ट किया गया हैं। आगे देखें कैसे रैली में उत्साहित दिख रहे हैं लोग और किन रास्तों से आप आसानी से निकल सकते हैं: 
caa act rajnath singh citizenship amendment act
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rajnath singh rally
Rajnath singh rally - फोटो : अमर उजाला
