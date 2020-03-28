शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   coronavirus in Meerut latest news : man attended wedding and pay namaz before he found corona positive

CoronaVirus: मेरठ में रह रहे कोरोना पाॅजिटिव में मिले थे ये लक्षण, नमाज से लेकर निकाह में हुआ शामिल, सैकड़ों लोगों को संक्रमण का खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 06:06 PM IST
इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है
इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में कोरोना वायरस का पहला मामला सामने आने के बाद जहां स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। वहीं पुलिस प्रशासन ने शास्त्रीनगर के सेक्टर 13 को पूरी तरह किया सील कर दिया। आने जाने वाले सभी लोगों पर रोक लगा दी है।
इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है
इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाके को सील कर दिया गया है
इलाके को सील कर दिया गया है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाकों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है
इलाकों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाकों को सील किया जा रहा है
इलाकों को सील किया जा रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाकों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है।
इलाकों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाकों को सील किया
इलाकों को सील किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाकों को सील किया गया
इलाकों को सील किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी अजय साहनी
एसएसपी अजय साहनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
