Corona Virus Update News in Hindi, People are locked in homes in hotspot areas due lockdown at Meerut

लॉकडाउन: हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों की ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी, कुछ ऐसा रहा पहले दिन का हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 08:41 PM IST
हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात
1 of 9
हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुधवार को प्रदेश के 15 जिलों में हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों को सील कर दिया था। बृस्पतिवार को हॉटस्पॉट सील होने का पहला दिन था। आइए आपको तस्वीरों के साथ दिखाते हैं कि कैसे रहे शहरों के हालात-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lockdown positive effects coronavirus live updates covid 19 in india coronavirus update सहारनपुर में लाॅकडाउन शामली में लाॅकडाउन कोरोना वायरस यूपी में कोरोना वायरस covid 19 live updates coronavirus india

हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात
हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाके पूरी तरह सील
इलाके पूरी तरह सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉलोनी के गेट पर पुलिस तैनात
कॉलोनी के गेट पर पुलिस तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में पुलिस तैनात
शामली में पुलिस तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में हॉटस्पॉट सील
शामली में हॉटस्पॉट सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिड़की से झाकता शख्स
खिड़की से झाकता शख्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अधिकारी भी इलाकों का हाल जानने पहुंचे
अधिकारी भी इलाकों का हाल जानने पहुंचे - फोटो : amar ujala
सहारनपुर में इलाके पूरी तरह सील
सहारनपुर में इलाके पूरी तरह सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैनिटाइज करते पुलिसकर्मी
सैनिटाइज करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
