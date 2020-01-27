शहर चुनें

CM Yogi inaugurates Ganga Yatra in Bijnor, Yatra leaves for Hastinapur with grand aarti

गंगा यात्रा: सीएम योगी पहुंचे बैराज, भव्य आरती के साथ बिजनौर से हस्तिनापुर के लिए रवाना होगी यात्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:51 AM IST
ganga yatra 2020
1 of 6
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आज बिजनौर के सबलगढ़ से गंगा बैराज पर गंगा पूजन और आरती कर भव्य गंगा यात्रा की शुरूआत करेंगे। बिजनौर के सबलगढ़ में संत महंतों ने पहुंचकर कोटावाली और गंगा नदी के संगम स्थल पर कृष्णायन गौशाला सबलगढ़ के महंतों ने गंगा पूजन व आरती की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गंगा बैराज पहुंच चुके हैं। कुछ ही देर में  गंगा यात्रा का भव्य शुभारंभ होगा।

गंगा यात्रा दोपहर दो बजे मुजफ्फरनगर के गंगा बैराज पर पहुंचेगी। यहां सीएम योगी तीन बजे रामराज में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे। इसके बाद यह यात्रा हस्तिनापुर के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी, जहां रात्रि विश्राम होगा।  आगे देखें कैसे इस भव्य यात्रा के लिए तैयार है बिजनौर और हस्तिनापुर:-
ganga yatra yogi adityanath गंगा यात्रा योगी आदित्यनाथ up news
ganga yatra 2020
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ganga yatra 2020
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ganga yatra 2020
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मखदूमपुर गंगा घाट पर युद्धस्तर पर चल रही गंगा यात्रा की तैयारी
मखदूमपुर गंगा घाट पर युद्धस्तर पर चल रही गंगा यात्रा की तैयारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ganga yatra 2020
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ganga yatra 2020
ganga yatra 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
