पश्चिमी यूपी में सपा के प्रदर्शन पर पुलिस का पहरा, अधिकारियों से धक्का-मुक्की, देखें कहां कैसा हाल

{"_id":"5dfb26e18ebc3e87df0285e3","slug":"citizenship-amendment-act-2019-police-force-deployed-at-sp-offices-in-meerut-and-nearby-districts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बागपत में पुलिस से उलझते सपा प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजवादी पार्टी मेरठ कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को पकड़कर लेजाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजे कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बागपत में पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में सुरक्षा का जायजा लेते आईजी नवीन अरोरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला