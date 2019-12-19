शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Police force deployed at Sp offices in Meerut and nearby districts

पश्चिमी यूपी में सपा के प्रदर्शन पर पुलिस का पहरा, अधिकारियों से धक्का-मुक्की, देखें कहां कैसा हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 01:03 PM IST
बागपत में पुलिस से उलझते सपा प्रदर्शनकारी
बागपत में पुलिस से उलझते सपा प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में प्रदर्शन को लेकर पश्चिमी यूपी में पुलिस फोर्स अलर्ट है।  मेरठ समेत आसपास के सभी जिलों में समाजवादी पार्टी कार्यालयों से लेकर शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर पुलिस बल तैनात है। 

बिजनौर के जलालाबाद में प्रदर्शन कर रहे सपा समर्थकों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जबकि मुजफ्फरनगर में प्रदर्शन को लेकर शहर भर में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी गई है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें आखिर किस जिले में कैसा है प्रदर्शन की स्थिति : - 
 
बागपत में पुलिस से उलझते सपा प्रदर्शनकारी
बागपत में पुलिस से उलझते सपा प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजवादी पार्टी मेरठ कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
समाजवादी पार्टी मेरठ कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा प्रदर्शनकारी
सपा प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस बल
सपा कार्यालय पर तैनात पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को पकड़कर लेजाती पुलिस
प्रदर्शनकारियों को पकड़कर लेजाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजे कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात
एडीजे कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बागपत में पुलिस बल
सपा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बागपत में पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में सुरक्षा का जायजा लेते आईजी नवीन अरोरा
बिजनौर में सुरक्षा का जायजा लेते आईजी नवीन अरोरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
बिजनौर में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
