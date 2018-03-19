शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: स्कॉर्पियो की हालत देख समझ जाएंगे कितना भयंकर था हादसा, 3 की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 09:46 PM IST
क्षतिग्रस्त स्कॉर्पियो कार
यूपी के बिजनौर में ट्रक और स्कॉर्पियो की भीषण टक्कर में दो कारोबारियों सहित तीन की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। टक्कर के बाद स्कॉर्पियो बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त होकर गड्ढे में गिर गई। मृतकों को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने स्कॉर्पियो से बाहर निकाला।
