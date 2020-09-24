शहर चुनें
Bollywood stars came to Johdi village for shoot of saand ki aankh movie last year

...जब यूपी के इस गांव में उतरे थे फिल्मी दुनिया के सितारे, फिल्म सिटी से कलाकारों को बड़ी उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 06:27 PM IST
जौहड़ी गांव में हुई थी सांड की आंख की शूटिंग
1 of 5
जौहड़ी गांव में हुई थी सांड की आंख की शूटिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा में बनने वाली फिल्म सिटी पश्चिमी यूपी के कलाकारों के लिए उम्मीद की नई रोशनी है। बागपत जिले के कलाकारों ने मुंबई तक धाक जमाई है। फिल्म सांड़ की आंख की शूटिंग के लिए मुंबई के सितारे जिले के जौहड़ी गांव में पहुंचे थे।
baghpat latest news saand ki aankh film city noida johri village baghpat

जौहड़ी गांव में हुई थी सांड की आंख की शूटिंग
जौहड़ी गांव में हुई थी सांड की आंख की शूटिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शूटर दादी के साथ फिल्मी सितारे
शूटर दादी के साथ फिल्मी सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांड की आंख की शूटिंग
सांड की आंख की शूटिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शूटर दादी चंद्रो तोमर
शूटर दादी चंद्रो तोमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनीष मलिक
मनीष मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
