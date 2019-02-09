बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शूटर दादी पर बन रही फिल्म 'वुमनियां' का अब रखा गया ये रोचक नाम, बागपत पहुंची स्टारकास्ट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 03:10 PM IST
यूपी की मशहूर शूटर दादी पर बन रही फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए फिल्म के निर्माता निर्देशक सहित फिल्म की दोनों मुख्य अभिनेत्रियों ने भी अपनी उपस्थिति शूटिंग स्थल पर दर्ज करा दी है। इसी बीच फिल्म के नाम बदलने की भी घोषणा निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप ने कर दी है। आगे जानें क्या होगा इस फिल्म का नया नाम:-
