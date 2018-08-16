बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बॉलीवुड की इस चॉकलेटी एक्ट्रेस का यूपी से है खास कनेक्शन, तस्वीरों में देखें बोल्ड अंदाज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 02:12 PM IST
बॉलीवुड फिल्म अभिनेत्री चित्रांगदा सिंह को हिंदी सिनेमा में उनकी बेहतरीन अदायगी के लिए जाना जाता हैं। आइटम सॉन्ग 'आओ राजा...' के बाद वह बॉलीवुड की पाप्युलर एक्ट्रेस में शुमार हो गईं। वह सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। कई बार चिंत्रांगदा अपने हॉट फोटोशूट के लिए भी सुर्खियों में रह चुकी हैं। जोधपुर में जन्मीं चित्रांगदा का यूपी के मेरठ से भी एक खास नाता है। आईए तस्वीरों के साथ जानते हैं बी-टाउन की इस चॉकलेटी एक्ट्रेस से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें:-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b75389242c792119d06662b","slug":"bollywood-actress-chitrangada-singh-has-a-connection-with-up-have-a-look-on-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.