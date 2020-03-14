शहर चुनें

Boat accident in Baghpat, NDRF team found women dead body from the river, teenager still missing

लगी रही टकटकी, बंधी रही आस.., यमुना में समाई राजेश का शव मिला, किशोरी मोनी का नहीं लगा सुराग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 02:40 PM IST
boat acident in yamuna


उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत में गुरुवार को हुए नाव हादसे में यमुना में डूबी महिला राजेश का शव शनिवार को खेकड़ा में मिल गया जबकि किशोरी मोनी का अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लग सका है। एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ और स्थानीय गोताखोरों की टीम यमुना नदी में तलाश कर रही हैं। 

 
baghpat news uttar pradesh news yamuna river







लापता लोगों की तलाश में लगी टीम

मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी

लापता लोगों को तलाशते गोताखोर

