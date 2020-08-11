शहर चुनें
बागपत में मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले भाजपा नेता को गोलियों से भूना, तस्वीरों में देखें मौके ए वारदात का हाल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 09:47 AM IST
bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder
bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत जिले के छपरौली थाना इलाके के तिलवाड़ा मार्ग पर दिन निकलते ही भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष संजय खोखर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। संजय खोखर घर से मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले थे। 
baghpat murder bjp leader murder in baghpat sanjay khokhar murder

bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder
bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता की हत्या
भाजपा नेता की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
